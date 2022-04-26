Kansas Senate votes to override Gov. Kelly's veto of parents' bill of rights legislation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Senate voted 27-12 to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of legislation that would require all school district's board of educations to adopt a "Parents' Bill of Rights."

Senate Bill 58 requires school boards to develop policies that allow parents "the right to direct the education and care of the parent’s child and the right to direct the upbringing and moral or religious training of the parent’s child," according to the bill.

When Kelly vetoed the legislation , she said the bill was "about politics and not parents."

She also said that it would create more division in schools and would be costly.

The Kansas House will now vote on whether to override the veto.