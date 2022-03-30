Watch
Kansas House of Representatives passes sports betting bill

Sports Betting
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 14:12:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas is closer to legalizing sports betting after the House of Representatives passed a sports wagering bill Wednesday by a vote of 88-36, according to Rep. Brandon Woodard.

A version of the bill, which relates to the Kansas lottery, racing and authorizes sports wagering was, passed by the Senate earlier this month.

The Senate's version limited sports betting to four state-owned casinos.

According to Woodard, the bill now moves back to the Senate before negotiators for the House and Senate iron out differences over who has the ability to offer sports wagering.

