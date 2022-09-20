Kansas independent colleges sign transfer agreement with community colleges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For students at Kansas community colleges, transferring to an independent college has never been easier.
On Tuesday afternoon, 20 independent Kansas colleges entered into a Global Transfer and Course Articulation agreement with each of the state's 19 community colleges.
Once the agreement is in place, any student who holds an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts from a community college in Kansas will have fulfilled the necessary transfer requirements to attend an independent college.
The universal transfer decision ensures consistency that will allow many students to graduate on time in a cost-effective manner.
The agreement also seeks to keep more community college students in-state.
Independent universities to sign include:
- Mid-America Nazarene University
- University of St. Mary, Ottawa University
- Baker University
- Barclay College
- Benedictine College
- Bethany College
- Bethel College
- Central Christian College of Kansas
- Cleveland University
- Donnelly College
- Friends University
- Hesston College
- Kansas Wesleyan University
- Manhattan Christian College
- McPherson College
- Newman University
- Southwestern College
- Sterling College
- Tabor College
