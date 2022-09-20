Kansas independent colleges sign transfer agreement with community colleges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For students at Kansas community colleges, transferring to an independent college has never been easier.

On Tuesday afternoon, 20 independent Kansas colleges entered into a Global Transfer and Course Articulation agreement with each of the state's 19 community colleges.

Once the agreement is in place, any student who holds an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts from a community college in Kansas will have fulfilled the necessary transfer requirements to attend an independent college.

The universal transfer decision ensures consistency that will allow many students to graduate on time in a cost-effective manner.

The agreement also seeks to keep more community college students in-state.

Independent universities to sign include:

Mid-America Nazarene University

University of St. Mary, Ottawa University

Baker University

Barclay College

Benedictine College

Bethany College

Bethel College

Central Christian College of Kansas

Cleveland University

Donnelly College

Friends University

Hesston College

Kansas Wesleyan University

Manhattan Christian College

McPherson College

Newman University

Southwestern College

Sterling College

Tabor College

—