Kansas inmate apprehended after escaping from work release facility in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Department of Corrections resident Anthony Mansfield, 36, has been apprehended after escaping from the Johnson County Department of Corrections (JCDOC) Adult Residential Center (ARC) at New Century in Olathe on May 28.

Mansfield was taken into custody Wednesday night by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City, Missouri, and arrested without incident.

He was previously in custody at the New Century facility after being found guilty in Johnson County of criminal damage to property.

Mansfield was sentenced to eight months at JCDOC and was serving that sentence at the ARC.

Mansfield was placed on escape status after not returning to the facility on May 28.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

