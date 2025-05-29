Kansas inmate escaped from work release facility in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Corrections resident Anthony Mansfield has escaped from the Johnson County Department of Corrections (JCDOC) Adult Residential Center (ARC) at New Century in Olathe yesterday.

Mansfield is considered dangerous.

The Department of Corrections says Mansfield, 36, is 5-8" tall,weighs 185 pounds with an average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black designs, long black sleeve undershirt, brown boots, brown baseball hat and stonewashed jeans.

He was in custody at the New Century facility after being found guilty in Johnson County of criminal damage to property charges, and sentenced to eight months at the JCDOC. He was serving that sentence at the ARC from which he walked away.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts call the JCDOC at 913-715-6539, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463, or local law enforcement at 911.

