Kansas lands $650M facility in Manhattan to study 'global biological threats'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologies Inc., broke ground on a new 500,000 square foot facility in Manhattan Monday, Gov. Laura Kelly's Office announced.

The facility will work to support development of vaccines that "enable a response to global biological threats," and other health care related products.

"The combination of a world-class public research university, innovative private sector partners and critical national security led Scorpion to choose Manhattan for its new facility," the release said.

Scorpion will join a soon-coming national bio-defense laboratory that is also being constructed in Manhattan and Kansas State University.

"The $650 million business investment project will create 500 new, high-paying jobs in Manhattan within the next seven years," the release said.

The city of Manhattan noted in their own announcement that the jobs are expected to be high quality.

"The initial average starting salary for employees is anticipated to be more than $75,000 per year, and the total capital investment is projected to be $650 million," the city said.

The site of the facility will be located off U.S. Highway 24 and Excel Road near the Green Valley Industrial Park.

However, the deal with the company and government is still not finalized.

"The deal is still pending local, county and state approvals for incentive packages," Manhattan's release said. "Representatives of Scorpion plan to attend the commission meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the project."

—