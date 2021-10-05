Kansas launches new manufacturing supply chain program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new program on Tuesday that is designed to help manufacturers connect with each other.

CONNEX, as the program is called, is a database designed to help manufacturers in the state find other suppliers, according to a release.

“The CONNEX™ Kansas platform will bolster our local and regional supply chains by allowing firms to see a clearer picture of local resources or alternative suppliers that can lead to more informed decisions and more profitable sourcing strategies," Kelly said in the release.

CONNEX has been used as a platform for a similar purpose in other states and is already partnered with large state-wide industry groups. In addition to CONNEX Kansas, there is CONNEX Florida and CONNEX Oklahoma.

"Our first CONNEX solution was built in the state of Utah," the company said on its website. "It was built in response to an economic development study which concluded that great economic advantages such as jobs and local economy revenue, come when manufacturing is sourced locally."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on a variety of supply chains. Lieutenant Governor David Toland said this has created an opportunity at the local level.

"Supply chain disruption has created an opportunity for firms to build and source products closer to home,” Toland said. "I applaud the launch of this new resource for Kansas manufacturers, which will help empower firms with the data and tools they need to seize this moment to grow and scale up as the demand presents itself.”

Basic search and contact information on Kansas manufacturers will be available to any person on the database, the release said, but more detailed information will be available to "registered Kansas manufacturing businesses."

The database is free to use.