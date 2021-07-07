Kansas law requires new job counseling for the unemployed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansans who do not participate in the state’s My Reemployment Plan (MRP) may have their unemployment benefits suspended in accordance with a new state law.

In May, the Kansas legislature passed House Bill 2196 , which expands on requirements for people receiving unemployment benefits in the state.

Under the bill, the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) will reach out to those eligible about enrolling in the program. Those who decide not to comply may be denied benefits, according to a release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office.

Every person who receives unemployment benefits and does not already have a return to work date or is not enrolled in a different job counseling program will be considered eligible for MRP.

As part of the program, Kansans who have received unemployment benefits for three weeks will then be asked to submit a resume, provide previous work history, complete an online job search and finish a Job Search Plan provided by the KDC.

The program started June 1, and the KDC has already begun reaching out to those eligible. Once a person receives communication from them, they have seven days to respond before their benefits may be suspended.

MRP was developed in collaboration between the Department of Labor, KDC and KANSASWORKS Workforce System, which connects those who are unemployed with workforce service professionals.

The bill also establishes a council responsible for updating and modernizing the Department of Labor’s IT systems.

