Kansas lawmaker pleads not guilty to battery charges

Posted at 9:49 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 11:01:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas lawmaker pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery charges stemming from his alleged behavior with students while substitute teaching.

He entered the not guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

Kansas State Rep. Mark Samsel (R-Wellsville) is facing three counts of misdemeanor battery from an April 28 incident involving Samsel and a student in the Wellsville School District.

He was arrested the next day and released on a $1,000 bond.

Samsel's next court appearance is July 12 at 11:30 a.m. in Franklin County Court.

