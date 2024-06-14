Kansas lawmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly say they've reached agreement on tax relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas lawmakers say they've reached a compromise with Gov. Laura Kelly on a tax relief package.

According to lawmakers, the plan is almost identical to the legislation passed at the end of the regular session that the governor vetoed.

It simplifies the tax code into two brackets, lowers rates, includes exemptions to help lower-income Kansans, reduces statewide property taxes and repeals the state tax on Social Security.

Republican lawmakers say the bill contains minor adjustments to ensure the governor will sign the bill.

Senate President Ty Masterson and Speaker Dan Hawkins released the following statement:

"For over a year, the legislature has been laser-focused on easing the burden of inflation by letting taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money by passing multiple broad and sustainable tax relief plans. We firmly believe the surpluses belong to the people, not the government. While the Governor's veto pen prevented more substantial income and property tax relief, this agreement is an important first step that lowers taxes today for the people who need it most while also eliminating the LAVTR slush fund. On Tuesday, we will act swiftly to pass this compromise - we look forward to resuming our efforts to pass additional tax relief when we return in January."

Kelly's office confirmed with KSHB 41 News that she came to an agreement with the legislature.

“Legislative leadership and I have come to a consensus on a tax relief package that will be presented to the House and Senate during the upcoming special session," Kelly said. "This agreement allows significant, long overdue tax relief to Kansans while preserving our ability to invest in the state’s future."

While Kelly said she does not believe the bill is perfect, it does meet the criteria she put forward.

“This agreement is not without its flaws," she said. "The movement from a three-tiered to a two-tiered income tax structure limits the amount of property tax relief that can be provided to Kansans. However, it does meet the affordability criteria I proposed. Thus, should the Legislature pass this negotiated agreement, I intend to sign it.”

On May 29, Kelly called a special session to deal with tax relief legislation.

That special session will begin Tuesday, June 18.

