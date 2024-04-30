Kansas lawmakers make play for 2 pro sports franchises, likely Chiefs, Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas lawmakers are trying to put together a package that would pay for new stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

There would be temporary and targeted changes to the STAR Bonds program in order attract certain pro sports franchises, according to information released at a Monday meeting of the Conference Committee Senate and House Commerce.

There would be only two stadium projects allowed and at least $1 billion in investments in the project or projects.

The teams must come from either the NBA, NHL, NFL or MLB.

Among the other must-haves are stadiums with at least 30,000 seats and practice facilities.

The stadiums and facilities do not have to be built in the same area, according to information from Monday's meeting.

"It's very important to send a very positive message to the sports community and since Jackson County dropped the ball, we're in a position to do a scoop and score," Kansas Rep. Sean Tarwater, who made the presentation about the potential for two major professional sports teams playing in Kansas, said.

The efforts from Kansas lawmakers come weeks after Jackson County voters rejected Question 1, a sales tax that would've helped fund stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals.

Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt confirmed over the weekend the team is exploring options outside of Jackson County.

Lawmakers were expected to continue working out the details of the package on Tuesday at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka.

