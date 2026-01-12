KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Kansas lawmakers will convene Monday afternoon in Topeka to begin their 2026 legislative session. Republican Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins shared his key priorities with us.

Kansas lawmakers tackle property taxes, budget cuts and cell phone bans as legislative session begins

Hawkins said trimming the state budget ranks high on his priority list, because he’s concerned that Kansas is spending more than it's taking in.

Property tax relief also remains a central focus, though Hawkins acknowledged the challenge of lowering property taxes when the state doesn't have full control over local tax decisions.

Perhaps the most definitive stance from legislative leadership involves cell phones in schools. Hawkins said lawmakers will end this session with a ban on cell phones in schools across Kansas.

An advocate for no phones in schools thinks this would help keep kids focused in class.

"I tell my kids it's like a muscle – we have to build that muscle to focus and maintain attention on one thing it gets weaker the more we have technology and devices in front of us all the time," said Katie Longhauser, a phone-free schools advocate.

KSHB Katie Longhauser

The proposed Kansas legislation is similar to Missouri's approach from last year, when lawmakers banned cell phone use in schools until the end of the day.

When Missouri implemented their ban last year, some parents expressed concerns about reaching their children during emergencies. However, Kansas Senator Chase Blasi said law enforcement indicates otherwise.

KSHB Chase Blasi

"That’s a big concern for any parent – but we’ve found from law enforcement and emergency personnel that when there's a true crisis in school these cellphones actually cause problems and hinderance to law enforcement and security personnel to get to the school and address the situation," Blasi said.

A bill has been filed in Kansas that would require districts to implement policies banning cell phone use. Legislators expect the cell phone ban to pass in 2026, beginning with Senate consideration in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—