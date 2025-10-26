Kansas lawmakers, voters voice concerns over midcycle redistricting plans at town hall

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

Kansas Republicans are gathering legislators' signatures to call a special legislative session aimed at redrawing congressional district lines.

If the special session were to take place, it could potentially reshape much of Johnson County — an effort to flip a House seat.

KSHB 41

The move targets the 3rd Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids. She first won the seat in 2018 and has held it through previous Republican-led redistricting efforts.

"Politicians drawing their own lines, it's impossible for us to not be biased," said Kansas Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Dist. 19.

Will Shaw/KSHB Rep. Stephanie Clayton, (D-Kansas HD 19)

State lawmakers spread this message to Johnson County voters at a town hall event Sunday in Overland Park as Republicans work to secure enough signatures for the special session.

Will Shaw/KSHB Patrick Gouger

"It's obviously being done with one objective, basically to split up Johnson County so they can flip a seat that they normally otherwise couldn't do," said Patrick Gouger, Overland Park resident.

Democratic Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, District 20, defended Davids' representation, noting the congresswoman "represents the values of 208,000 Kansans."

Will Shaw/KSHB Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin (D-HD20)

The Kansas effort comes as California works to pass Proposition 50, the Democratic-led state's attempt to push back on GOP-led redistricting efforts across the country.

Even former President Barack Obama pledged his support last week.

"The essence of Prop 50 is to say that if you are going to play that game, then we are going to try to counteract that abuse of the system,” Obama said in a call with volunteers, as reported by CNN.

Will Shaw/KSHB Pancho Metz

Lawrence voter Pancho Metz criticized the Kansas redistricting push at Sunday's town hall. He said he felt his voice was diminished in the 2022 redistricting effort in Lawrence.

"It's just not good policy, right?" he said. "We know that what's been passed isn't popular, and so instead of addressing that, they're trying to cheat the system."

Charlie Keegan The Kansas State Capitol in Topeka.

Back in July, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in Republican electoral prospects during Texas redistricting battles.

"I am confident that when it comes to these Congressional seats, we can win any seat, in any district in America, because we have a great story to tell," Johnson said.

However, some Kansas Republicans are holding out on signing the petition to move forward with a special session.

Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-District 60, told the Associated Press that "redistricting by either party in midcycle should not be done."

KSHB 41 Rep. Mark Schreiber

Schreiber went on to share he “did not sign a petition to call a special session, and I have no plans to sign one.”

Kansas Democratic lawmakers encouraged Johnson County voters at the town hall to contact their local representatives and the Republicans who have/have not signed the petition.

Patrick Semansky/AP Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

If enough signatures are gathered, the special session would begin Nov. 7, with a budget of about $400,000 allocated to last approximately four days.

"Redistricting is not what the people are asking for. What the people are asking for are things like access to affordable housing, access to affordable health care and child care, and ensuring our schools are funded," said Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher, who is also a Kansas gubernatorial candidate.

Will Shaw/KSHB Kansas State Senator and Gubernatorial Candidate Cindy Holscher leading Sunday's town hall.

State lawmakers hosting the town hall stated there is no clear deadline on when GOP leaders would be required to submit the petition.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.