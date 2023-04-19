Kansas leaders work to make E15 fuel available in Sunflower State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids announced Wednesday she took steps to work towards the year-round sale of E15 fuel in Kansas, which is blended with higher amounts of ethanol, amid cuts in foreign oil production.

Davids requested an emergency waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of E15 fuel during summer 2023 in Kansas, following news that Saudi Arabia and other foreign oil producers will cut the production of over one million barrels of oil per day. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made a similar request to the EPA last month, saying market conditions justify emergency action.

In summer 2022, the EPA allowed for the sale of E15 fuel, which is blended with 10.5-15% ethanol.

“The agency delivered this relief last year, and given inflation and declining fuel inventories, I believe they should do it again," Kelly said in a statement.

Davids also announced she is cosponsoring legislation that would make the sale of E15 fuel permanent year-round across the country.

A number of local Republican legislators are also named as cosponsors of the bill, including Kansas representatives Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes — as well as Sam Graves and Blaine Luetkemeyer in Missouri.

“We must ensure Kansans’ bank accounts are shielded from price hikes at the gas pump, especially as our country deals with threats to our foreign oil supply,” Davids said. “Guaranteeing E15, a cheaper alternative for fuel, is available year-round not only lowers these prices, but also creates opportunities for Kansas farmers and diversifies our energy market. In Congress, I’m focused on long-term solutions — but folks at home need immediate relief now.”

