Kansas Legislature adjourns without passing bill aimed at luring Chiefs and Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Legislature adjourned Tuesday night without passing legislation aimed at luring the Chiefs and Royals across the state line.

Monday night, a Conference Committee advanced a bill that would have established a STAR Bond program to be used for a major professional sports team and for construction of a sports complex.

That bill was not passed Tuesday night before the legislature adjourned its session.

Over the weekend, Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt confirmed the team was exploring other options on where to house the team.

His comments came weeks after Jackson County voters soundly rejected Question 1, a sales tax that would've helped fund stadium projects for both the Chiefs and the Royals.

Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said his administration would work to keep the teams in Missouri.

"I don't know if it's a question of responding to what Kansas does, but we are going to do everything we can do to keep the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs in the state of Missouri," Parson said at a groundbreaking event Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.