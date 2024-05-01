Kansas Legislature passes new tax plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Legislature passed a bi-partisan plan to reduce taxes late Tuesday night.

The plan fully repeals the state income tax on Social Security benefits, cuts property taxes, eliminates the state sales tax on food on July 1, and simplifies and lowers income taxes.

This latest plan is nearly identical to HB 2036 which the Governor vetoedlast week and the legislature failed to override.

It makes some tweaks to reduce the fiscal note to address the Governor's stated reason for vetoing the bill.

Following its passage, President Ty Masterson and Speaker Dan Hawkins issued the following statement:

"We have been working all session to deliver tax relief for Kansans, working across the aisle to pass multiple bills with bi-partisan supermajorities. As we adjourn tonight, we are extending yet another olive branch by directly addressing the Governor's concern with the fiscal note. Combined with over $100 million in higher revenue numbers in April, revenue numbers that add on to an already multi-billion-dollar surplus, there is now no legitimate reason to delay tax relief any further. On behalf of working families, on behalf of retirees looking to stay in their homes, on behalf of every single Kansan, we ask the governor to sign this bill. Let's get this done."

Governor Kelly is expected to veto this legislation.

A special session is also expected to further address tax cut legislation, which would give the legislature another opportunity to consider other bills as well.