Kansas man in Jan. 6 insurrection pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man arrested in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single misdemeanor charge for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Mark Rebegila, 32, of St. Marys, Kansas, faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of no more than $5,000. He is also required to pay $500 for the nearly $1.5 million damage done to the Capitol during the riot.

The FBI interviewed Rebegila on Jan. 15 after receiving a tip, and he admitted to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rebegila said he traveled from St. Marys to Washington, D.C. to protest the certification of the 2020 election results.

He told the FBI that an officer shrugged when asked if he could enter the Capitol building, according to court documents. Rebegila then recorded himself while joining the crowd entering the building through a fire door on the first floor.

A witness claimed that Rebegila sat in a lawmaker's chair and stole a bottle of liquor from an office. Rebegila denied stealing property, damaging property or assaulting a law enforcement officer.

This is the third time a Kansas resident has pleaded guilty to involvement in the insurrection. Two Leavenworth women previously pleaded guilty in September.