Kansas, Missouri governors announce initiative to improve national security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in-conjunction with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new initiative Tuesday that aims to bolster national security in their respective states.

The governors announced the "National Crossroads Initiative," which will raise awareness of and facilitate collaboration on national security missions in the states.

Missouri and Kansas are part of the crossroads region, which includes Wichita, Manhattan and the St. Louis Area, and "offers a strategic advantage in security and mission critical operations," as stated in a release.

“We are proud to be home to such robust military and defense industries, and this initiative will be a valuable asset in strengthening national security and our region as a whole,” Parson said. “This partnership will leverage our region’s existing industry, dedicated personnel, and strategic location in the heart of the nation to support military missions and members, expand new technologies and industries, attract skilled workers, and drive economic growth through good-paying job creation for both Missouri and Kansas.”

Kelly said the partnership will help shed light on the national security presence in the state.

“Kansas is proud of our outstanding national security assets and personnel,” Kelly said. “This partnership will be instrumental in showing the world the increasing strategic and economic potential of our region. By emphasizing this significant advantage, we’re demonstrating that Kansas and Missouri are integral to our national security strength and capacity.”