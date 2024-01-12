Kansas, Missouri governors issue orders to assist in response to blast of frigid temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have announced orders they hope will allow their respective states to better respond to a days-long blast of cold weather.

On Thursday, Parson issued an executive order that waives certain regulations for commercial vehicles transporting residential heating fuel.

Earlier this week, Kelly announced a disaster declaration that similarly lifted certain regulations on motor carriers and drivers operating commercial motor vehicles performing tasks related to the emergency.

In both instances, the announcement lifts limits on hours of service for operators.

“With extreme cold forecasted for this weekend, we want to be prepared to respond however may be needed,” Parson said Thursday. “Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so too should state government.”

Both orders run through Jan. 26, though they could be terminated early or extended as conditions warrant.

“Temporarily lifting these regulations ensures necessary supplies and relief from the extreme winter weather can reach communities as quickly as possible,” Kelly said Friday. “I encourage all Kansans to use caution over the coming days, including reconsidering travel, to be safe and warm.”

On Friday, the Southwest Power Pool, a regional coordinator that helps to match electricity generation and customer load across the Midwest, issued a Conservative Operations Advisory across its territory, starting 4 a.m. Sunday and running through 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

While the advisory doesn’t require the public to conserve energy, it does increase awareness of utility providers and put in place certain policies to help maintain a reliable electric grid.

RELATED | Evergy, regional power coordinator Southwest Power Pool ready for Midwest arctic blast

The region’s all-time winter peak electricity load of 47,100 MW was set in December 2022. Officials estimated Thursday that the peak-load for this stretch of winter weather could reach 46,000 MW on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

—