Kansas, Missouri leaders announce project to connect Independence to the Legends

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

—

Leaders from Kansas and Missouri announced the start of the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor in a press conference Tuesday.

Its goal is to connect areas like Independence and Sugar Creek in Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas, and Legends Outlets.

Officials said they plan to add electric buses, zero-emissions transit, and bicycle and pedestrian routes along the 24-mile corridor.

The idea came together with help from legislators and groups in both Jackson and Wyandotte counties, including Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Rep. Sharice Davids, the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

On top of sustainability and creating accessibility for jobs and healthcare, David Warm, executive director of MARC, said the initiative will promote growth.

"It will serve, if you will, as a magnet, as an organizing principle for bringing together other investments," Warm said.

Around 90,000 residents live along the corridor, such as Jimmy Fitzner.

Fitzner, president of the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, said a transportation project is much needed in his area.

"We already have the fourth busiest bus in the city," Fitzner said. "The 24 that runs along Independence Avenue is the highest ridership that is not already a MAX bus."

While he's excited for what's to come, he hopes smaller communities like his continue to have their voices heard.

"This is for my kids and their kids, and generations to come," Fitzner said.

—

