Kansas, Missouri leaders reflect on legacy of Madeleine Albright

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be U.S. secretary of state, confirmed that she passed away Wednesday at the age of 84.

Political leaders in Kansas and Missouri reflected on Albright's legacy.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran offered his condolences on behalf of "a grateful nation."

"She was an inspiration to many, including women around the world, and generous in her support of young people pursuing public service careers. She was a giant in her field and always gracious to me in the conversations we had," Moran said in a statement.

Moran highlighted Albright's work to address global hunger, education and national security.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said Albright broke barriers and that he was grateful for the opportunity to "hear her insight and perspective over the years."

"Only a couple of years ago, I was able to see how much she was respected by her former foreign minister colleagues when I spoke to them at a meeting they had at the Truman Library in Kansas City," Blunt said.

Albright's worldwide impact for her diplomacy was also honored by Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, who highlighted her advocacy for human rights in a Tweet.

"Every American owes her a debt of gratitude for her invaluable service to the nation. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing," Cleaver said."