Kansas, Missouri legislators split party lines on votes to end debt ceiling impasse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill late Wednesday night to end the debt ceiling impasse.

Representatives from Kansas and Missouri played roles in votes on both sides of the issue.

The bill is slated for a vote Thursday in the U.S. Senate.

Three of the four representatives in Kansas, including Reps. Sharice Davids (D), Jake LaTurner (R) and Ron Estes (R) all voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Tracey Mann (R) voted against it.

The vote breakdown on the Missouri side broke down normal party lines. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II (D) joined four Republican representatives Sam Graves (R), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R), Jason Smith (R) and Ann Wagner (R) in voting in favor of the debt. However, Cleaver's fellow Missouri Democrat Cori Bush(D) joined in favor with representatives Mark Alford (R), Eric Burlison (R) in voting against it.

As the bill moves to the senate, both Missouri senators, Sens. Josh Hawley (R) and Eric Schmitt (R) released statements Thursday morning that they intend to vote against the bill.

"In its current form, I cannot support this bill and will vote against it," Schmitt said in a statement e-mailed to the media Thursday morning.

In defending his vote, Hawley said the bill didn't address trade concerns with China.

.@HawleyMO: I’m going to vote no on [the debt ceiling] deal for a really simple reason, it does nothing to get rid of our trade deficit with China and it does nothing to bring back good blue-collar jobs to the state of Missouri.https://t.co/VZTGvfRqdj — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 1, 2023

Kansas’ Sens. Jerry Moran (R) and Roger Marshall (R) have not indicated how they will vote.

