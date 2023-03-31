Kansas, Missouri politicians offer different opinions on Trump's indictment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political leaders across Kansas and Missouri offered different opinions after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted on alleged hush-payments he made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

The payments were allegedly made so Daniels wouldn't reveal an affair he had with her prior to the 2016 election.

Missouri's two senators, both Republicans, took umbrage to the reported indictments.

"[Thursday's] indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a statement. "It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple."

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., took a similar approach in his response.

“This is a purely partisan case against President Trump, plain and simple," Schmitt said in an e-mailed statement. "Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while actual violent crimes in New York City go uncharged and violent criminals walk free. This is a political prosecution in search of a crime and sets an extremely dangerous precedent going forward.”

On Friday morning, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) echoed the comments from others in his party.

My Statement on the Indictment of Former President Trump:



Yet again, another Soros-backed prosecutor uses the rule of law to serve his own political agenda, not justice. 1/2 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 31, 2023

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II, D-Mo., asked for Americans to allow the legal process to "play out peacefully and according to the rule of law."

“The keystone to our democracy and the freedoms we cherish so dearly is the rule of law, administered equally to all people, no matter their position or personal attributes," Cleaver said in a statement Friday. “While I do not personally like Mr. Trump or agree with his politics, there is no jubilation here. This is a sad day for all Americans, as this is the first time a former president has been indicted in over 240 years of our Republic."

Kansas Republican Sen. Rodger Marshall shared his discontent via social media.

"Americans are exhausted with the radical Left’s never-ending obsession with President Trump," Marshall said in a tweet. "NYC is ridden with violent crime, undeterred homelessness and record-breaking larceny. Yet, their incompetent DA relentlessly pursues a misdemeanor charge against a Floridian."

