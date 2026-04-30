Kansas, Missouri representatives weigh in on House passage of farm bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and Missouri representatives are sounding off about where they stand on the farm bill.

With a vote of 224-200, the House passed the Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2026 on Thursday.

The bill reauthorizes several U.S. Department of Agriculture programs — conservation, farm credit, forestry, energy, crop insurance and more — through FY2031.

In a statement after the vote, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D- 3rd District) said the farm bill will help bring what constituents need most, stability.

“Kansas farmers and families have been hit over and over again this past year — from unstable markets to rising input costs and the ripple effects of reckless tariffs. What they need most right now is stability, not uncertainty,” Davids said. “This bipartisan Farm Bill moves us toward more predictability for producers, lower costs for everyone, and a system that actually works for the people feeding and fueling this country. We still have work to do to ensure no family goes hungry, but this is a step toward giving farmers and families the certainty they deserve.”

Fellow Kansan, Rep. Derek Schmidt (R- 2nd District) voted in favor of the farm bill. Schmidt highlighted the support it provides for expanding investment in rural America, lowering energy costs, improving producers’ access to credit and strengthening conservation programs.

“The Farm Bill will deliver meaningful support for Kansas farmers and ranchers,” Schmidt said in a statement. “It strengthens our food system, bolsters rural communities, and provides the certainty producers need to plan for the future.”

He also mentioned the farm bill is about creating new opportunities to help farmers meet demand for natural ingredients.

Across the state line, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D- 5th District) voted against the bill. Cleaver said he felt as though the farm bill fails to provide additional aid and locks in SNAP cuts as grocery prices continue to soar.

“Historically, the Farm Bill has been broadly bipartisan legislation that marries food and farm priorities to the benefit of Americans in every community across the country. Regretfully, after making the largest cut to SNAP in history and slashing food assistance for 40 million Americans, my colleagues across the aisle drafted a partisan Farm Bill that locks those cuts into place as grocery prices soar and families go hungry.



“Meanwhile, despite farm bankruptcies continuing to skyrocket due to the president’s reckless tariffs and disastrous war driving up prices, today’s Farm Bill fails to provide any additional aid that was promised to family farmers who need it most.



“While I am proud I was able to improve the bill by including my legislation to lower utility costs by establishing a program that would provide $50 million per year to plant millions of trees in communities nationwide, I do not believe the final bill meets this moment.



“As currently drafted, today’s legislation fails farmers and families alike. I believe Congress can do better, and it is my hope that the Senate will work together to craft a truly bipartisan and comprehensive Farm Bill that provides meaningful relief to Americans who desperately need it. When that occurs, I look forward to supporting the final package.”

The bill will now move on to the Senate.

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