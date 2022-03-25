Kansas, Missouri senators announce how they'll vote on KBJ SCOTUS confirmation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After four days of confirmation hearings, Kansas and Missouri senators are announcing how they will vote on Pres. Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri told KSHB 41 News that he will be voting against the confirmation of Jackson. Hawley pointed to her sentencing record as a judge as his reason for not supporting her confirmation.

"This is somebody who has a record of being lenient with criminals," Hawley said. "I have said over and over that I'm not going to support a justice who I think is soft on crime. I like her. I think she is a good person, but I don't like her judicial record."

During her confirmation hearing, Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, questioned Jackson about her sentencing record specifically when it came to child pornography cases.

Jackson defended her recorded saying that she followed federal sentencing guidelines passed by Congress.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told the Washington Post that the questioning of Jackson's record on child pornography cases seemed "off course."

"It struck me that it was off course, meaning the attacks were off course that came from some," Romney said. "And there is no there, there."

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas announced on social media Friday that he could not support Jackson's confirmation.

"After sitting in on some of Judge Jackson's hearing and conducting a thorough and thoughtful review of her qualifications and judicial record, I cannot support her confirmation," Marshall said.

Marshall echoed similar reasoning as Hawley for not supporting Jackson, saying that she has a record of "being soft on crime."

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas have yet to announce how they will vote on Jackson's confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Jackson's confirmation April 4. The full Senate vote has yet to be scheduled.

This story will be updated when Sen. Blunt and Sen. Moran announce how they will vote.