Kansas mourns the 67 victims lost in the plane, helicopter crash

WICHITA, KS. — There are no words to describe the loss that Wichita is bearing right now. The tight-knit, proud community is now in mourning after there were no survivors from Wednesday night's plane crash.

"Our hearts are heavy, they are also grieving," Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said.

Will Shaw

The first major commercial airline crash in over a decade has rocked the Heartland community of Wichita.

“This is a sad day for Kansas and our nation," Mayor Wu said.

The Wichita to Washington D.C. flight was an accomplishment many in Kansas celebrated.

“It was just a year ago we started this flight, I remember being there and being so proud because we had worked for it," Mayor Wu said.

Coming off the U.S. Figure Skating national competition, the town was abuzz with pride and future Olympians.

“Even [Wednesday] I had folks tell me how wonderful these last few days were with additional individuals who came into our community," Mayor Wu said.

That pride, now turned into pain.

“We mourn with all those who have been impacted," Mayor Wu said. "This is a terrible tragedy that will unite those in Washington D.C. and Wichita forever.”

Several athletes and coaches from the U.S. Figure Skating team were on the flight that left Wednesday night. But the strength of the Heartland will shine through the sorrow.

“Our community needs to come together," Mayor Wu said.

Pain, turned into prayer.

“Tragedies like this remind us that we are one community," Mayor Wu said. "Whether a Wichitan, a Kansan, or an American, we are one community. In times of struggle we do come together, in grief and sadness to lift one another. Wichita is stronger because we are together.”

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.