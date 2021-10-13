Watch
Kansas museum reinstalls vandalized Native American exhibit

ORLIN WAGNER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Helen Foresman Spencer Museum of Art is open for visitors Friday, May 23, 2003, in Lawrence, Kan. The museum, located near campanile hill on the University of Kansas campus, features a wide variety of paintings, sculpture and other objects, from ancient to modern, with a significant collection of Asian art. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
SPENCER ART MUSEUM
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 17:48:50-04

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas has reinstalled a Native American art exhibit that was vandalized in September.

Museum officials announced Wednesday that the exhibit, "Native Hosts" by Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, is back in front of the museum, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The work consists of five aluminum signs, which each name Native tribes who historically or currently live in what is now known as Kansas. On each sign, the colonial name is printed backward while the name of the land's original occupants is printed forward.

The exhibit was removed for repairs after two people damaged four of the pieces on Sept. 4. The fifth panel was later taken but was recovered.

The museum is planning a public celebration of the exhibit on Thursday afternoon, which will be led by Native American faculty and students from Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University.

