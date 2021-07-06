Kansas Navy veteran announces bid for Congress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Navy veteran will challenge Rep. Jake LaTurner for the state’s second congressional district seat.

Patrick Schmidt, who has served in the Pacific and Middle East, announced on Tuesday his intent to run for public office.

“Kansans deserve a voice that will represent hard-working families like mine, not big corporations,” Schmidt said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. “There is a long road ahead, and I hope you’ll join me.”

My name is Patrick Schmidt. I'm a Democrat, veteran, and Kansan. And I'm running for Congress. Kansans deserve a voice that will represent hard-working families like mine, not big corporations. There is a long road ahead and I hope you'll join me.



https://t.co/y3FcLVEVZS pic.twitter.com/dSTRifbjex — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickforKS) July 6, 2021

Schmidt was commissioned as a Navy intelligence officer after college and served aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, after which he deployed to Bahrain in support of Special Operations Forces.

He said in a news release that he is worried about the state of the country, as it comes back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instead of investing in our future and rebuilding our economy, we are divided by partisan bickering,” Schmidt said. “During my service on the USS Ronald Reagan, I saw firsthand the impact the United States makes in the world when we are strong and united. After the pandemic, we need to build a stronger economy if we want all Kansans to be able to succeed.”

He is currently in the Naval Reserves. He lives in Topeka with his wife, Megan.