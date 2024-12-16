Kansas now has day dedicated to victims of drunk driving thanks to mother's efforts to honor daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In November 2022, Cheyenne Branson lost her life to a drunk driver.

Her mother, Christina, is turning her pain into passion, making sure no victim of drunk driving is ever forgotten.

Cheyenne was driving on Highway 24 towards Oskaloosa, Kansas, when a drunk driver struck her head-on.

"He was going, they assume, 75 plus because of the damages," Christina said.

At the site of the accident stands a memorial, which includes a Christmas tree, sunflowers, a Red Bull and even an ornament of Cheetos and mustard, some of Cheyenne's favorite things.

Christina said she visits multiple times a month — it's her way to connect with her only daughter.

"You know, if I need to talk to her I come out here, this is kinda our spot," Christina said.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reached out to Christina, and through her work with the organization, she was able to get a proclamation from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the state of Kansas to honor of the victims of drunk driving.

"I said, 'Is there anything we can do for you know, victims or people that are forgotten?'" Christina said. "They [Governor Kelly's office] called me back within a day or two and said, 'That’s a great idea — nobody has ever thought of that.'"

That turned into what Dec. 16 will forever be known as in Kansas: MADD Day. The proclamation was signed into law in November 2024.

"We want to keep hearing their names," Christina said. "We have no problem telling our stories because once it stops, they’re gone. We don’t want them to be gone."

Christina said her daughter would be very proud of her and all the work she's done.

"I’m a quiet person, and this is brought out a side of me I didn’t know could happen," Christina said. "I’m speaking very loud and I want to be heard."

Christina said she'll continue speaking up for those who are not able to.

