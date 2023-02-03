Kansas Pinner's Conference brings local vendors together as Pinterest comes to life

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Craft enthusiasts can spend the Chiefs' postseason bye week supporting local businesses at the Kansas Pinner's Conference .

The event incorporates vendors, classes and crafts while essentially bringing Pinterest to life.

Vendors include Kansas City Popcorn , Kansas City Kreations and Frannie Franks Coffee Cakes .

"Anything you can do that really celebrates the community ... and people really embrace that and I think that’s so powerful," said event owner and co-founder Roxanne Bennett.

With over 200 booths, close to 180 vendors and 108 classes, attendees can choose their own adventure.

"What if we could come and actually have an experience where someone local is actually showing me how to do this, who is great at it, and I could walk away with something that I made without having to buy all the crap that’s going to just sit in my house and I’m never going to use," Bennett said.

In celebration of the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, each vendor has added an element of red and yellow to their products.

Earrings from the Swanky Stone Boutique even feature Travis Kelce's now-famous slogan, "Know 'yo role and shut 'yo mouth!"

"Local people get it, and they really want to support the local customer, what’s the local consumer excited about and how can I make my business something that’s really going to bless, you know, the local consumer as well," Bennett said.