Kansas receives $12.6M toward mental health efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday her state was awarded $12.6 million to assist 13 community mental health centers achieve certification as Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

The certification will allow the centers to offer more extensive service options, including substance abuse treatment, integrative mental and physical health care and employment assistance.

“By transitioning community mental health centers to an improved model of service, we will be better able to ensure our friends and neighbors have the tools they need to succeed," Kelly said in a release.

The gift is the fifth highest dollar amount given to a state in this CCBHC grant cycle, Kelly's release said. The grant period began Sept. 30 and will end Sept. 29, 2026.

Funding will be distributed to the following centers:

Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) - $1 million

COMCARE (Wichita) - $1 million

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare (Kansas City, Kan.) - $999,918

Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg) - $1 million

Elizabeth Layton Center, Inc. (Paola) - $988,841

Family Service and Guidance Center of Topeka (Topeka) - $999,954

Iroquois Center for Human Development (Greensburg) - $1 million

Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Parsons) - $998,840

Prairie View, Inc. (Newton) - $992,844

Southwest Guidance Center (Liberal) - $1 million

Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc. (Riverton) - $955,314

The Guidance Center (Leavenworth) - $1 million

Valeo Behavioral Health Care (Topeka) - $722,885

