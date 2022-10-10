Kansas receives $12.6M toward mental health efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday her state was awarded $12.6 million to assist 13 community mental health centers achieve certification as Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
The certification will allow the centers to offer more extensive service options, including substance abuse treatment, integrative mental and physical health care and employment assistance.
“By transitioning community mental health centers to an improved model of service, we will be better able to ensure our friends and neighbors have the tools they need to succeed," Kelly said in a release.
The gift is the fifth highest dollar amount given to a state in this CCBHC grant cycle, Kelly's release said. The grant period began Sept. 30 and will end Sept. 29, 2026.
Funding will be distributed to the following centers:
- Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) - $1 million
- COMCARE (Wichita) - $1 million
- Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare (Kansas City, Kan.) - $999,918
- Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg) - $1 million
- Elizabeth Layton Center, Inc. (Paola) - $988,841
- Family Service and Guidance Center of Topeka (Topeka) - $999,954
- Iroquois Center for Human Development (Greensburg) - $1 million
- Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Parsons) - $998,840
- Prairie View, Inc. (Newton) - $992,844
- Southwest Guidance Center (Liberal) - $1 million
- Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc. (Riverton) - $955,314
- The Guidance Center (Leavenworth) - $1 million
- Valeo Behavioral Health Care (Topeka) - $722,885
—