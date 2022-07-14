Watch Now
Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
TOPEKA, Kan.  — Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service, federal officials announced Thursday.

The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The projects are supposed to allow them to monitor health, work and education.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents a Kansas district covering much of the Kansas City area, said 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service and 307,000 don't have access to reliable internet service.

"This federal funding will help close the digital gap and keep our communities connected," Davids said in a statement.

The money will be distributed through a competitive grant program overseen by the state Department of Commerce.

