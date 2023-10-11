Kansas Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program helps Tonganoxie staff kick off education career

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A new program in Kansas is giving people the chance to work in schools while earning their certification.

The Kansas Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program is still in its pilot stage and was launched by the Kansas State Department of Education. According to Shane Carter, KSDE Director of Teacher Licensure, eight districts are participating in the program with 15 apprentices. The districts were selected based on number of teacher vacancies and location.

According to KSDE, the program allows apprentices to get paid in a real classroom setting while earning a bachelor's degree in a teacher training program at a university or college accredited by the department.

"An individual works in the school district while they finish the teacher preparation," Carter said. "It's set up that an individual has on-the-job learning as well as what we call related technical instruction."

Tonganoxie USD 464 is one of the participating districts and has two apprentices who are currently working at Tonganoxie Elementary.

"It allows us to identify staff members who will make great teachers and we work with them to have them transition from a para professional into a teaching position," explained Calesta Blazo, principal at Tonganoxie Elementary. "It is definitely a great benefit to us, it allows us to grow our own here."

Apprentices get paid while earning their degree for up to four years. Blazo says the school is short on one special education teacher and this program helps address the gap.

Megan Alexander has been with Tonganoxie for years and says her mentor and coworker, Reagan Proctor has helped her navigate her apprentice role while balancing school.

"It's been exciting, a little scary at times. My relationship with my mentor is really good, this is my fourth year working with her here at the school and she's amazing and she's been super helpful and helped me with everything that I needed," Alexander said.

Carter says the goal is to expand the program statewide during the 2024-2025 school year. Last year, KSDE says the state was short 1,600 educators with the majority of those vacancies; special education and elementary teachers.

"The best part being able to do my own classroom and just do it myself and be able to teach them the way i want to teach them," said Melissa Douglas, apprentice at Tonganoxie Elementary.