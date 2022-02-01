Kansas Rep. Suzi Carlson arrested for suspected DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Rep. Suzi Carlson was arrested late Monday night after she was suspected of driving under the influence.

According to Shawnee County documents, the District 64 representative was booked into the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center at 11:00 p.m., and she was released at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Carlson, of Clay Center, had her bond placed at $1,000 for a suspected DUI of .08 or greater within three hours, and $1,000 for failure to maintain a single lane.

Her court date is set for March 1 at 3:00 p.m.