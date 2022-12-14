Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday via Facebook that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.

Osage City is around 90 minutes southwest of the Kansas City area.

More than 40% of students in the district were absent Tuesday. The district will resume classes Jan. 3.

The district said student events while the district is closed will be canceled, except for Wednesday's basketball games and the regional debate tournament scheduled for this weekend.

Practices will be allowed to resume Monday, Dec. 19, and all grades for the semester are final as of Tuesday.

The USD 420 school board's Wednesday meeting will also continue as planned.

"We hope everyone starts feeling better and enjoys their Christmas Break," Superintendent Ted Hessong said in a statement.