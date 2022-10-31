Watch Now
Kansas Secretary of State warns of texts directing voters to incorrect polling locations

Posted at 12:57 PM, Oct 31, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters Monday to be on "high alert" for text messages directing voters to incorrect polling locations.

Schwab said Monday that the texts appear to be sent from Voting Futures, an organization outside the state of Kansas.

"Voters should be on high alert for these messages," Schwab said in a statement. "The Secretary of State's office does not use third parties to contact voters or share election information on our behalf."

One text message sent Sunday evening confirmed a voter's actual address, before leading the voter to the wrong polling location. An image of the incorrect voting location was sent via text as well.

"State and local election officials are the trusted sources for election information, and I encourage voters to contact our office or their county election office for assistance," Schwab said.

Voters can view their polling location and a sample ballot through the Secretary of State's election website.

Anyone with additional questions or requests may contact the Kansas Secretary of State Elections Division at 785-296-4561.

