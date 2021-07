KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran will visit Johnson County on Saturday for a stop on his Listening Tour.

Moran uses the conversations he has with constituents during these tour stops to influence his work in Washington D.C., and encourages area residents to come talk about the issues facing Kansas and the nation, according to a press release.

The stop will take place at America Legion Post 153 in Olathe, Kansas, at 1:15 p.m.