Kansas Senate confirms appointment of Janet Stanek for KDHE Secretary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Senate voted to confirm the appointment of Janet Stanek as the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday.

“As a skilled and qualified leader in the world of health care, Secretary Stanek is well equipped to handle the changing scope public health has taken since the beginning of the pandemic,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a release. “The state is in good hands with the thoughtfulness, collaboration, and sound judgment she brings to the agency."

Kelly announced in November Stanek's appointment as acting head of the agency following former KDHE Secretary Lee Norman's decision to step down .

“I have been impressed with the work of the KDHE team, particularly in leading the state’s response to the pandemic,” Stanek said in the release. “I look forward to continue to work with the entire team and our stakeholders throughout the State to build on their outstanding work as we move out of the pandemic and into the future.”

