Kansas Senate passes bill legalizing sports wagering

Bill heads to Gov. Laura Kelly's desk
Posted at 1:52 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 02:54:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas Senate voted 21-13 to pass a bill early Friday morning that legalizes sports wagering in the state.

Earlier Thursday, legislators spent the day discussing a compromised version of the bill.

Compromise negotiations included an amendment aimed at attracting professional sports teams to the state.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the House of Representatives gave the green light to the bill with a 73-49 vote, sending it to the Senate.

Lawmakers estimate the bill will benefit the economy in Kansas and bring nearly $5 million to the state annually.

The bill now heads to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk to be signed into law.

