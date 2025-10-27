Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Senate Republicans collect enough signatures for special session on redistricting

Two-thirds approval still needed from House
Voting Rights Kansas
John Hanna/AP
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, confers with Sen. J.R. Claeys, right, R-Salina, during the Senate's debate on a bill that would eliminate the extra three days after Election Day that voters have to return their mail ballots, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Voting Rights Kansas
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Legislature is one step closer to convening for a special session focused on “redistricting and other time-sensitive issues.”

Senate President Ty Masterson announced Monday that enough signatures have been collected from Senate Republicans to meet the two-thirds majority, as required under the Kansas Constitution.

The next step would rely on two-thirds approval from the House of Representatives.

"We're sending a clear message: we're ready to get it done," Masterson said in a news release. "We look forward to working our agenda to make Kansas and America great again."

Sunday afternoon, state representatives and voters voiced their concerns over midcycle redistricting at a town hall in Overland Park.

Kansas lawmakers, voters voice concerns over midcycle redistricting plans at town hall

"Redistricting is not what the people are asking for. What the people are asking for are things like access to affordable housing, access to affordable health care and child care, and ensuring our schools are funded," said Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher, who is also a Kansas gubernatorial candidate.

Lawrence voter Pancho Metz said Kansas’ last redistricting effort in 2022 made him feel like his voice was diminished.

"It's just not good policy, right?" he said. "We know that what's been passed isn't popular, and so instead of addressing that, they're trying to cheat the system."

Kansas Republicans’ push to redistrict midcycle follows GOP-led redistricting efforts across the country, including across the state line.

The Missouri Legislature approved a new congressional district map in early September. However, it has been challenged as “unconstitutional.”

Lawmakers at Sunday's town hall in Overland Park said with enough signatures, the special session would begin Nov. 7 with a budget of about $400,000, allocated to last approximately four days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us