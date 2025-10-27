Kansas Senate Republicans collect enough signatures for special session on redistricting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Legislature is one step closer to convening for a special session focused on “redistricting and other time-sensitive issues.”

Senate President Ty Masterson announced Monday that enough signatures have been collected from Senate Republicans to meet the two-thirds majority, as required under the Kansas Constitution.

The next step would rely on two-thirds approval from the House of Representatives.

"We're sending a clear message: we're ready to get it done," Masterson said in a news release. "We look forward to working our agenda to make Kansas and America great again."

Sunday afternoon, state representatives and voters voiced their concerns over midcycle redistricting at a town hall in Overland Park.

Kansas lawmakers, voters voice concerns over midcycle redistricting plans at town hall

"Redistricting is not what the people are asking for. What the people are asking for are things like access to affordable housing, access to affordable health care and child care, and ensuring our schools are funded," said Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher, who is also a Kansas gubernatorial candidate.

Lawrence voter Pancho Metz said Kansas’ last redistricting effort in 2022 made him feel like his voice was diminished.

"It's just not good policy, right?" he said. "We know that what's been passed isn't popular, and so instead of addressing that, they're trying to cheat the system."

Kansas Republicans’ push to redistrict midcycle follows GOP-led redistricting efforts across the country, including across the state line.

The Missouri Legislature approved a new congressional district map in early September. However, it has been challenged as “unconstitutional.”

Lawmakers at Sunday's town hall in Overland Park said with enough signatures, the special session would begin Nov. 7 with a budget of about $400,000, allocated to last approximately four days.

—