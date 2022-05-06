Kansas senator wants TV Parental Guidelines updated to warn parents of LGBTQIA+ content

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) is one of five U.S. Senators calling on the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board to update TV Parental Guidelines to warn parents on what they call recent "concerning topics," which includes LGBTQIA+ content.

Marshall and the four other Republicans, penned a letter to Charles Rivkin, the chairman of the board, claiming that in recent years children's programming has become politicized with topics of sexual nature.

In the letter, the senators cited a recent video of a Disney executive saying she supports promoting LGBTQIA+ in stories and said this content is a "detriment to children."

The involvement of Disney in the letter comes as the company has been caught in the cross hairs of Republicans across the country and specifically Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the company's criticism of a bill preventing classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation through the third grade.

The group requested the board respond to the letter by Wednesday, May 18.

In addition, the senators have also requested an in-person briefing with members of the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.

At the briefing, the senators will give the board an opportunity to present its findings.

The senators requested the board work with Congress to update the guidelines in a "timely manner."

