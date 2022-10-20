Kansas snow crews short handed as winter season approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow and ice season is approaching, and the Kansas Department of Transportation is planning for the upcoming winter months despite key staff shortages.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently revealed similar shortages .

KDOT has dealt with reduced staffing in the past, but the shortages are greater this year, according to spokesperson Steve Hale.

Field crews continue to face staffing shortages in northeast Kansas as well as in other areas of the state.

Due to these shortages, KDOT is taking extra precautions to proactively clear Kansas highways.

Hale said KDOT is prepared to shift crews to affected areas and pretreat highways and bridges whenever possible.

All employees who have a Commercial Driver’s License will be deployed to plow snow and KDOT will also hire seasonal employees.

Every available resource will be used to clear the roads as quickly as possible when winter weather arrives, according to Hale.

"Admittedly, snow removal could take longer to complete than we’d like, but KDOT crews will work until the job is done," Hale said. "The driving public’s patience is greatly appreciated."

Before traveling, drivers can check here for highway conditions, overall weather information, short-term closures and general alerts. The website is updated 24/7.

—