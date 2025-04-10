Kansas soybean farmers patient amid trade war with China

LOUISBURG, Kan. — It's early in the planting season for Kansas agriculture producers.

Fifth-generation Bucyrus, Kansas farmer Hayden Guetterman is hard at work getting this year's crop in the ground.

"The concern is the new marketing year," Guetterman explained.

With headlines surrounding President Donald Trump's tariffs, Guetterman is doing what he always does, focusing on this year's crop.

"I think by doing this action, it will bring China to the table," he said. “China is a big buyer of U.S. soybeans.”

Guetterman Brothers Family Farms is an operation that grows corn, soybeans, wheat, and has a spread of livestock.

The operation already sold and shipped its remaining soybeans, much of it to China.

"This past year, they [China] accounted for almost half of the exports of U.S. soybeans," Guetterman explained. "China typically buys new crop soybeans here at the latter part of April, into May, and as well into June. Right now, China’s not buying anything, because they don’t need it.”

According to an Iowa Farm Bureau report, the United States was the second-largest soybean producer, exporter, and consumer.

China is the largest consumer and importer of soybeans.

Brazil leads the world market in soybean production and exports.

China reciprocated to President Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariff policy with an 84% tariff.

President Trump issued a 90-day reprieve on new individual tariffs announced on April 2.

Kansas Farmers Union sent a statement to KSHB 41 about the detrimental impact a trade war can have on agriculture producers:

“Tariffs are taxes on the things we consume and on the things we export. Tariffs also drive the price of the things farmers need up and the price of the things farmers sell down. No one wins in a trade war. While this may be a temporary reprieve, farmers, consumers, and markets cannot continue to put up with these volatile swings. We encourage the administration to keep all of this in mind as negotiations continue over the coming weeks and months.”

Guetterman says he's in support of President Trump engaging in this trade war, telling KSHB 41, it can bring China to the table as a fair trade partner.

He added China often manipulates the market, only buying when market prices are low.

"I’m being patient with his approach," he said. "I respect that we have a leader that is willing to do something, something to get us out of the mess that we have created over the years. The Trump Administration said that there are at least 70 countries already contacting him, wanting to negotiate on trade. Some of them even want to negotiate with no tariffs both ways. I think that’s as free as a trade as you can get.”

Guetterman acknowledges Brazil's competition in the international marketplace could hurt America's role in soybean exports.

While tariffs may top international headlines, Guetterman remains focused on what he can control, getting a crop in the ground and combating inflation.

"The tariffs will add another effect to it, but the inflation of input costs and farm machinery, it still hasn’t came down," he said. "Crop prices have always stayed the same. Things just aren't adding up right now. It’s been pretty hard on the American farmer. Even though there might be some short-term pains here, initially, I’m hoping for the long-term gains.”

The Kansas Soybean Association President Brett Neibling, a Highland, Kan., farmer, issued a statement to KSHB 41: “The Kansas Soybean Association appreciates the work of the American Soybean Association to monitor and act upon policy changes happening at the national and international level. In the wake of recent tariff announcements, we urge the administration to quickly couple those announcements with negotiations to address barriers for U.S. agriculture exports. Soybeans and soy products are the leading U.S. agricultural export. Our organization encourages swift pursuit of agreements with priority countries to open market opportunities and minimize the potential for immediate retaliation.”