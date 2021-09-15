Kansas Speedway lands 2 Cup Series races again in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two NASCAR Cup Series races will be staged at Kansas Speedway in 2022 for the 11th consecutive year.

The Cup Series will return to Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 15, and Sunday, Sept. 11, next season, NASCAR announced Wednesday in releasing the full 2020 schedule .

Kyle Busch won the Bushy McBush Race 400 on May 2 earlier during the 2021 season.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for the penultimate race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs on Oct. 24. The winner automatically advances to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, which is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

The upcoming October race — the Hollywood Casino 400, which starts at 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network — will be the latest appearance for Kansas Speedway in the playoffs, while next year will mark the earliest.

The Sept. 11, 2022, race will be the second race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16.

“Kansas Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks for NASCAR’s greatest drivers, which continues to make it a fan favorite on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “And continuing to hold a prestigious slot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs just adds to the intensity our fans enjoy at our track.”

Before the Cup Series race next month on the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series championship also will be staged Oct. 23 at Kansas Speedway.

The Kansas Lottery 300, which is the second race in the Xfinity Series’ Round of 8 Playoffs, is set for 2 p.m. on NBC followed by the Reese’s 150, which will decide the ARCA Menards Series title, at 6 p.m.