Kansas State Salina receives largest corporate donation in school history

SALINA, Ks. — Kansas State University in Salina has received the largest corporate donation for one academic program, the school announced Wednesday morning.

California-based company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has donated $10 million to the university's aerospace and technology campus.

With the donation, the university will create the General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp, the first in the campus's history. The ramp will encompass the southernmost portion of the K-State Salina campus and transform its footprint, revitalizing land that was home to the former Schilling Air Force Base.

The university said the addition will help enhance the campus's learning environment and make K-State Salina one of the premier learning spaces in the country for aerospace education.

"The General Atomics Innovation Ramp will set the Aerospace and Technology Campus apart from many other aerospace-focused institutions through the research and education it will provide," K-State President Richard Linton said in a press release. "The new ramp will foster K-State Salina's 2030 strategic initiatives and commitment to the residents of Kansas and this region."

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is a military contractor that designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles and radar systems for the U.S. military and other clients.

The company has had a relationship with the university dating back to 2017, collaborating on projects with the focus on advancing the aerospace industry.