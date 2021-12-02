Kansas State University announces new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following current Kansas State University President Richard Myers' announcement that he would retire at the end of 2021, the Kansas Board of Regents has named the new president of the university.

Dr. Richard Linton, who is currently the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University, will serve as the 15th president of KSU.

Linton is also currently a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board. He also has previously served as department chair of Food Science and Technology at Ohio State University and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University.

“I’m honored to take on the role of president of Kansas State University,” Linton said in a press release. “The university is on an exciting trajectory, and its community has a contagious passion, culture and connectivity. I’m energized to help lead K-State forward and build on this positive momentum.”

Linton got his bachelor's degree in biology, a master's in food science and a doctorate in food science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Virginia State University.