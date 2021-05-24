Watch
Kansas State University President Richard Myers retiring at end of year

Courtesy Kansas State University
Richard Myers has served as president of Kansas State University since 2016 but will retire at the end of 2021.
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University President Richard B. Myers will retire in December after serving in the role since 2016.

Myers made the announcement on Monday.

“Mary Jo and I truly loved our time at K-State and working with students, faculty and staff,” he said in a news release. “Being president of my alma mater was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. It was an honor to help move K-State forward on many fronts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the many talented and dedicated people who comprise the K-State family.”

The university credits Myers for important work on redeveloping the school budget, combating declining enrollment and promoting diversity and inclusion at the university.

Myers and his wife, Mary Jo, also served as co-chairs of the university's Innovation and Inspiration Campaign that raised $1.6 billion.

The retiring president is a university alum, native Kansan, retired four-star Air Force general and former adviser to positions like the U.S. president and secretary of defense.

Details on a replacement for Myers will come at a later date.

