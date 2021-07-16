Kansas State will require freshmen to live on campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University will require that first-year students to live on campus starting in the fall of 2022.

The university said in a news release Friday that the requirement aims to enhance student success.

Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, said data shows that the university's first-year students who live on campus have higher grade point averages, stay in school in higher numbers and graduate faster.

The retention rate for freshmen who lived on campus in the fall of 2018 was 87.6%, compared to 79.9% for those who did not. For the fall of 2019, the university found that 5% more first-year students who lived on campus stayed in school than those who lived off campus.

Kansas State will join all other institutions in the Kansas Regents system, with the exception of the University of Kansas, in requiring freshmen to live on campus. Students may apply for an exemption to the policy.