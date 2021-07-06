Kansas state workers now have expanded parental leave benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some primary and secondary caregivers in Kansas now can take longer parental leave, and foster parents are now eligible for those benefits.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that she signed an executive order that expands parental leave benefits for state employees. Primary caregivers can now take eight weeks of leave (a two-week increase); secondary caregivers have four weeks of leave (a one-week increase); and foster parents now have eligibility as primary and secondary caregivers at the expanded leave increments.

Kelly said in a news release that supporting working parents is “good for our economy.”

“We’re committed to recruiting and keeping talented Kansans in our state and creating a supportive environment for our families,” Kelly said.

Parents can take the leave 30 days before a birth date, adopt or foster date, and new state employees are eligible for the benefit after 180 days.