Kansas teen collects holiday toys for Uvalde community

LOUISBURG, Kan. — More than two years after a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead, one Kansas teenager is continuing to help.

Louisburg, Kansas, senior Sammie Magee hosts an annual toy drive for the Uvalde community each fall. After seeing a greater need for toys during the holidays, she decided to expand her efforts.

“I don’t go a day where I don’t think about my friends in Uvalde,” Magee said while holding a piñata ornament she picked up on her last trip to Uvalde.

Magee is in her last semester as a home-schooled student. Her parents decided to keep her home after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

She was a kindergartener at the time, the same age as many of the victims.

Sammie watched from her kitchen table in May of 2022 as news outlets read off the names of the Robb Elementary shooting victims.

She has watched countless hours of coverage of countless school shootings, but the tragic events in Uvalde stuck out to her because of one girl.

When broadcasters announced the death of Girl Scout Amerie Jo Garza, time stood still for Sammie Magee. Magee is a Girl Scout herself.

In a moment of sadness, she felt drawn to the situation in Uvalde and hasn’t pulled away since.

“I’ve just become so close with so many families,” Magee said. “I have talked to a bunch of the families at the graves of their child.”

When Magee visits Uvalde, she brings a light of positivity with her along with mounds of toys.

“Every day I try, how can I educate another person about them,” she said. “And through the toy drive, I am able to do that.”

Sammie’s Toy Drive gives victims, survivors and the community a day filled with joy.

Magee wants to continue that spirit through the holidays, supporting 45 family’s Christmas wish lists.

“It’s a lot, but I love it,” she said. “I want to keep doing Sammie’s Toy Drive for as long as I can. I hope one day I am saying the 40th annual event. It’s everything to me. It’s my world. I just love those kids so much.”

Magee created an Amazon wishlist for each family. You can support their holiday wishes at the links below by clicking on a family’s name.

Canizales family, Orona family, J Flores family, Zamora family, Arellano family, Brianna Hernandez family, B Hernandez family, Plata family, Saiz family, C Garcia family, R Arroyos family, Camacho family, Jimenez family, Padilla family, Arriola family, Elizondo family, Cheketts family, Camarillo family, Quiroz family, E Saiz family, Vazquez family, Vogt family, M Hernandez family, Escamilla Family, J Garcia Family, Velazquez family, Morales Family, Estrada family, Lennon family, R Gonzalez family, R Espinoza family, Diaz family, T Hernandez family, Rangel Family, Galindo family, Culver family, Luna family, Johnson family, Cerrillo Family, and the Terrazas Family.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

